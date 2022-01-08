After spotting major online discounts, a savvy shopper creates £18 cleaning hampers for only £5.

After spotting major online discounts, a savvy shopper creates £18 cleaning hampers for just a FIVER.

THERE’S nothing quite like getting a load of goodies for a fraction of the price, and one astute mother knows exactly how to do it.

Sophie Lewins, 24, from Northumberland, is making personalised cleaning hampers for her family, inspired by the recent popularity of cleaning products.

To make the cleaning hampers, the mother of two took advantage of some clever online discounts and Amazon’s cheap packaging.

And she was able to get a lot of the items at a significant discount.

Sophie was able to make each hamper for between £5 and £7, despite the fact that they should have cost between £15 and £18 full price.

Sophie tells LatestDeals.co.uk: “Gifting can be expensive when you have a large family and a lot of people to buy for, so I figured if I bulk-bought a bunch of products and made cleaning hampers for everyone, it would save me money and cleaning products are always useful.”

“I saw on Facebook that Fabulosa cleaning products were on sale for 50% off.

“For first orders, there was a 50% discount and an additional 20% discount.”

“When I checked the website, I noticed that £1 bottles were 50p and £2 bottles were £1.

“They’d made an error and it was actually 40% off the total cost when I got the 20% off for creating an account added to the total.

“With the 50% off, the total came to £36.19, and with the additional 40% off on top, it came to £21.72 with free shipping.”

“I bought 69 items for under £22, and I made my family cleaning hampers for Christmas using the boxes the products came in because I’ve found that proper hamper sets can be expensive for a decent size one.”

“I bought 20 large cellophane bags and 20 bows for £8 on Amazon to finish the hampers.

“They were made with my sister Chloe’s assistance.

I wasn’t expecting them to turn out so well.

“We made four hampers in total, so I bought four of each product when I went shopping.”

“If you want to do the same, the main tips I would give are to put the large or heavy items in the back and add some shredded paper or tissue paper underneath to give the items in the front a boost in height.”

“I’ll definitely make Christmas hampers for my family again next year – maybe not cleaning products because I’ve already done that…

