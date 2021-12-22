After starring in these critically panned blockbusters, Colin Farrell split up.

After starring in these critically panned blockbusters, Colin Farrell fell apart.

Colin Farrell has had a long and successful acting career.

From black comedies like In Bruges to thrillers like Phone Booth, the actor has appeared in a wide range of projects.

However, due to a couple of films that had disastrous consequences for both the actor’s career and health, his long career was almost derailed.

Things were going well for the Dumbo actor in the early 2000s.

He appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including Minority Report and SWAT, cementing his status as a true star.

When he starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the 2004 film Alexander, the tide turned.

Because of its director, Farrell was drawn to the film, which followed the fictionalized adventures of Alexander the Great.

“Working with Oliver [Stone] was the most appealing aspect,” Farrell told Movie Web.

“Then there was how fantastic a script he wrote, which was a close second.”

Then there was the part itself, which was a close third or perhaps joint second.

It was a fantastic role and a fantastic character.

And I knew it was going to be an adventure.”

Many people, however, did not share Farrell’s enthusiasm for Alexander when it was released in theaters.

Critics scrutinized the project in great detail.

Later, the Batman star would reveal how damaging these reviews were.

They had an impact not only on the actor’s professional life, but also on his emotional well-being.

“It was a challenge.”

According to Yahoo, Farrell said, “I say tough relative to a charmed life, but I’m not going to apologize for how much it affected me emotionally and psychologically.”

“I was planning to quit acting.”

” he says.

“I couldn’t even buy a packet of cigarettes without feeling like I had to apologize to the guy behind the counter just in case he happened to see the thing,” Farrell continued.

Farrell believes that over-investing in the role contributed to his negative reaction to the reviews.

“You have to be careful not to bring too much of your own emotional experience to characters, and you have to know where the lines are,” Farrell told The I Paper (via Irish Central).

Following Alexander, Farrell went on to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the film Miami Vice.

Critics also panned this film.

Farrell, on the other hand, had a personal issue with filming the movie.

Farrell has had… for quite some time now.

