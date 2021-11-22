After stoking surgery rumors with his puffy face, Tom Cruise reveals an unexplained’mark’ on his cheek.

After sparking surgery rumors with his puffy face, Tom Cruise reveals an unexplained’mark’ on his cheek.

Tom Cruise was spotted filming the latest Mission: Impossible with an unexplained mark on his cheek, weeks after his puffy face sparked rumours of surgery.

Fans were shocked by the 59-year-old Hollywood star’s very different appearance at a baseball game in the United States recently, with many claiming he’d been given fillers.

Others speculated that he had simply gained weight, but the age-defying actor appeared to be in good shape on the set of his most recent film.

He was in good spirits while filming the blockbuster action movie at Duxford Aerodrome in Cambridgeshire.

Tom flashed a gleaming smile while wearing a New York Yankees cap and quilted coat.

As he strode across the airfield in the crisp sunshine, he was photographed fist-bumping crew members.

The actor donned an RAF flight suit and took command of a lovely yellow Boeing-Stearman Model 75.

The location was ideal for the screen legend.

Duxford sells models of Tom’s 1986 Top Gun character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell flying a P-51D Mustang, as well as Airfix kits and T-shirts of his F-14 Tomcat from the film.

When the sequel to Top Gun is released next year, Tom will reprise his role as Maverick.

The actor was recently spotted piloting a helicopter as he arrived at London’s Battersea heliport.

The Sun reported in early October that the Minority Report star was studying to fly a WWII military plane.

“Tom had started learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8, according to a source on the set,” the Sun reported.

“It’s obviously a highly skilled task, but he has no plans to cut corners or hire a stuntman, as is customary.”

“Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has just wrapped, but Tom has not taken a break,” the insider continued.

“It’s especially dangerous to try to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane.”

