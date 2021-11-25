After students watched Netflix’s “Squid Game,” a smuggler was sentenced to death in North Korea.

North Korea has taken a heinous stance against a man who smuggled copies of the Netflix mega-hit Squid Game from South Korea into the country.

According to Variety, the man has been sentenced to death by firing squad.

The series was smuggled into the country on flash drives, according to RFA, a US-based independent news organization, and North Korean authorities caught a group of teenagers watching it.

“A student who purchased a hard drive was sentenced to life in prison, while six others who watched the show were sentenced to five years of hard labor, and teachers and school administrators were fired and face exile to remote mines,” according to RFA.

In December, North Korea passed the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act.

As a control measure, the year 2020 “prohibits the entry and dissemination of cultural material such as films, plays, music, and books in the country,” particularly from South Korea and the United States.

The RFA also suggested that the harsh sentences these individuals received have made others fearful of being implicated in the ongoing investigation.

The Netflix original Squid Game is the most successful in the service’s history.

The survival drama follows a group of individuals who have been invited to participate in a series of deadly challenges based on childhood games.

The participants are all from low-income communities, and the masked game organizers have enticed them to risk their lives in exchange for the chance to win unimaginable riches.

The plot essentially boils down to a dark and ominous portrayal of class disparity, with the players willing to die — or even kill — for the chance to improve their lives through access to more money.

The show has been a huge hit with Netflix subscribers and has spawned a slew of social media memes in the last two months.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung star in Squid Game.

The first season, along with three other titles from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk – Silenced, Miss Granny, and The Fortress – is available to stream on Netflix. A premiere date for Squid Game Season 2 has yet to be announced by the streaming service.

