After stumbling across Jacob Collier on Instagram, SZA reached out to him for help with ‘Good Day’ harmony.

Many SZA fans consider “Good Days” to be one of her best songs.

The harmonies of this original release, however, feature a second artist.

Jacob Collier is a musical prodigy who enjoys Crocs and funky patterns.

Here’s how “Good Days” came to be thanks to Instagram and a text conversation.

He’s been compared to Mozart by some critics.

Collier is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and musician known throughout the music community for his unique harmonies. He was mentored by jazz legend Quincy Jones.

For their 2021 release Music of the Spheres, Collier collaborated with some of music’s most well-known artists, including Coldplay.

Daniel Caesar, Tori Kelly, and T-Pain are three of the vocalists featured.

Some fans are also familiar with Collier’s Instagram account, where he regularly posts music-related “challenges” and provides insight into his creative process.

SZA, the artist behind “Broken Clocks,” reached out to Collier about her upcoming release “Good Days” in 2020.

When the singer of “Drew Barrymore” needed some “juice” for her soon-to-be-released single, she turned to Grammy Award-winning musician Collier, whom she discovered on Instagram.

SZA even posted a video of a snippet of the song to her Instagram story.

SZA told Billboard, “I knew he could elevate it because he did that with everything.”

“I asked him to section it, and he returned it in record time.

It was a shared sentiment.

“HUGELY honored to have collaborated with the mighty SZA on her latest,” Jacob Collier wrote on Instagram in September 2020.

Since CTRL dropped three years ago, I’ve been a huge fan of hers.

Her new music is truly exceptional!”

Although these two have a musical connection, it’s unclear whether they’ve ever met in person.

This is especially true in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — Collier is based in England, while SZA frequently performs across the US.

“Good Days” became Randamp;B star’s highest-charting solo single to date after its release, peaking at No.

In January 2021, he reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Good Days” earned over a million views on Spotify, a music streaming service.

