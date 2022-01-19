After taking a leave of absence, Jazz Jennings has been re-admitted to Harvard.

After a leave of absence, Jazz Jennings was re-admitted to Harvard.

On January, the TLC star, who is 21 years old, revealed the happy news in a TikTok video.

“So, I just got an email from Harvard, and I’m going to figure out what it is,” Jazz said to the camera, just as the celebratory results were being shown in real time.

“You’ve been approved to return,” she added as she read some of her letter aloud.

“Welcome to Harvard once more!”

Jazz announced shortly after her high school graduation in 2019 that she would be attending the prestigious school in the fall.

However, in October of that year, Jazz announced that she would be taking a break from college to become the “strongest version” of herself.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s the right one for me,” she said at the time in an Instagram post.

“The past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I needed to take some time to refocus and recenter in order to be the best version of myself.”

“I am so grateful for my parents’ and Harvard’s support in making this decision,” she added.

“And I’m looking forward to focusing on self-care and preparing for this exciting new chapter in my life.”

The LGBTQ(plus) rights activist, who has chronicled her journey as a transgender teen on her TLC show I Am Jazz, also expressed her fear of being re-admitted during the current season of the show.

“A part of me still worries that they’ll look over my information and reject me,” Jazz said in a recent episode of the show.

“They have complete control over the rest of my life.”

Jazz can now exhale a sigh of relief, which she sorely needed.

