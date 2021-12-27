After telling her 12-year-old son that she wouldn’t be able to get him a PS5, his mother teases him by purchasing one and concealing it.

After telling her 12-year-old son that she wouldn’t be able to get him a PS5, his mother teases him by buying one and concealing it.

Helen Child Villiers, a generous mother from Monmouthshire, said her son Nate had been desperate for the new console but had “taken it in stride” when she told him he couldn’t have it.

“So I’ve decided to have a little fun with it and take photos of it doing things and where possible with him in the background,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I hope you enjoy the photographs.

“I’m so excited for Christmas!!”

Helen, a single mother, shared amusing photos of the console being placed in the same room as Nate without his permission.

People have been amused by her amusing prank, and one man has stated that he will enjoy the joke on Christmas Day.

Helen, who volunteers to help provide a free counselling service to Monmouthshire residents, said she wanted to spoil her son because he had been “beyond amazing this year.”

She also mentioned that she had some money left over after a vacation was refunded.

Helen described her son as an “all-around superstar” who recently received a scholarship to a private school and received a distinction on his singing exam.

“Love these! I hope you and your son have a wonderful Christmas! (playing video games!” one person wrote.

“Brilliant well done mumma he is going to be so happy I think it’s amazing can’t wait to see follow up pics,” another person said.

“This is amazing xxx,” said a third.

