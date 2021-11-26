After ten years of marriage, Valerie Bertinelli files for legal separation from her husband Tom Vitale.

After ten years of marriage, Valerie Bertinelli seeks legal separation from her husband, Tom Vitale.

After ten years of marriage, Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from her husband, Tom Vitale.

The 61-year-old Food Network star filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her separation from her husband, according to PEOPLE.

Bertinelli did not file for the divorce, and court documents revealed that the estranged couple has a prenuptial agreement that they intend to follow, according to the outlet.

Bertinelli and Vital met through Bertinelli’s brother, Patrick, and married in 2011 after several years of dating.

While neither has addressed the state of their relationship, PEOPLE did share some remarks Bertinelli made during an appearance on The View not long after they married.

She explained, “I think I got tired of calling him’my spousal equivalent.'”

“It feels good to be able to refer to him as my husband.”

It feels right.”

Bertinelli was married to late rock icon Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 before dating and marrying Vital.

Wolfgang Van Halen was the couple’s son.

Van Halen passed away in 2020, at the age of 65, after a long battle with cancer.

Bertinelli later said of grieving her ex-husband’s death in an interview with therapist Angie Johnsey, “You never like this new normal, but that’s what it is.”

“It’s about figuring out how to survive this new normal… which a lot of people are doing right now.”

“Unfortunately, this entire year has been about death, grief, and loss,” she continued.

“Too many people have lost far too much.”

“Talking about grief is the appropriate thing to do,” Bertinelli continued.

We’re all going through it in some way.”

Wolfgang was the first to confirm his father’s death on social media.

He wrote, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, passed away this morning after a long and arduous battle with cancer.”

“He was the most wonderful father a child could ever have.”

On and off stage, every moment I’ve spent with him has been a gift.

“I love you so much, Pop,” Wolf said at the end of his statement. “My heart is broken, and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Valerie Bertinelli Files for Legal Separation From Husband Tom Vitale After 10 Years of Marriage