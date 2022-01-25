After testing positive for coronavirus, Elton John had to cancel his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Sir Elton John has had to postpone two dates on his long-awaited Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 74-year-old singer confirmed that he had been vaccinated and that he had not felt ill.

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” Elton said in a statement yesterday.

“Thankfully, Elton has been fully vaccinated and boosted, and he is only showing mild symptoms.”

“Fans should save their tickets because they will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon.”

“Elton John and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour are looking forward to performing again soon.”

Following a hip injury in September of last year, he was forced to postpone his UK and European leg of the tour until 2023.

“I fell awkwardly on a hard surface at the end of my summer break and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he said at the time.

“Despite intensive physiotherapy and specialist treatment, the pain has worsened, making it difficult to move.”

“I’ve been told that I should have an operation as soon as possible to get back to full fitness and avoid long-term complications.”

“I’ll be undergoing an intensive physiotherapy program to ensure a complete recovery and a return to full mobility without pain,” says the patient.

Last Thursday, the superstar singer returned to the road for the first of 300 shows, which he performed to a sold-out crowd in New Orleans.

Due to the pandemic, the tour was initially postponed, but due to Elton’s death, it had to be rescheduled.

Elton said he is looking forward to spending time with his husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, once the gigs are over in 2023.

“They’ll be teenagers before we know it,” he predicted.

I have to stay with them.

“After that, I’m not sure how much time I have left on this planet.”

“I’ve had my fill of applause, you know.”

I’m not interested in continuing my journey.

I’m not looking forward to being separated from my family.”