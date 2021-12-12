After testing positive for COVID-19, Doja Cat has withdrawn from the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows.

For Doja Cat, the show is over.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the “Woman” singer confirmed on Sunday that she will have to cancel the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates.

“As you may have heard, a few members of my production team tested positive for Covid 19, and as a precaution, I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I just tested positive as well, and I will no longer be able to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.”

While I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to celebrate the holidays with my fans in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing fine and looking forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as possible! The rest of the tour stops have some fantastic lineups; I wish I could be there.

XO”

On Friday, ahead of her Madison Square Garden show in New York City, the “Say So” singer announced that some members of her crew had tested positive for the virus and that they were quarantining and taking “appropriate safety measures and necessary precautions.” She also canceled her Saturday show in Boston.

The Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie, and others will perform at the Jingle Ball on different dates this year.

Doja has a lot to be thankful for, despite having to cancel the rest of the shows.

The singer is nominated for eight Grammys in 2022, in addition to hosting the 2021 Video Music Awards in September.

She tweeted, “Yo wft 8?????” in honor of the occasion.

