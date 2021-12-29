After testing positive for COVID-19, LL Cool J cancels his ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ performance.

After testing positive for COVID-19, LL Cool J has canceled his ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ show.

On Friday evening’s live telecast from Times Square in New York City, the NCIS: LA star and rapper was set to take the stage.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my COVID test came back positive, which means I won’t be able to perform at NYRE as planned,” LL Cool J confirmed to ET on Wednesday. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.”

Chlöe, who had previously been announced as a NYRE performer for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted show, will no longer be performing in Times Square.

ET has reached out to Chloe’s rep for an explanation.

On Friday, beginning at 8 p.m., NYRE will go on as planned.

Performances will be broadcast from various locations, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Puerto Rico, in addition to Times Square.

Journey and Karol G are currently scheduled to perform in Times Square, while AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Mneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G, and Walker Hayes will all be performing in Los Angeles.

From Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee will perform, while New Orleans’ Billy Porter will perform.

