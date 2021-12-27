After testing positive for COVID-19, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had to spend Christmas in quarantine.

This year, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was forced to spend the holidays in quarantine.

The reality star admitted to having tested positive for COVID-19.

On Christmas Eve, the Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to reveal the news of his illness, as well as the fact that his family would be spending the holiday on lockdown while he battled the illness.

“This year has given me so much to be grateful for.

“Unfortunately, I am not in any photos because I am quarantining from testing positive from Covid yesterday,” Mike captioned the slideshow post, which included several photos of his wife, Lauren, and their 1-year-old son, Romeo.

“My symptoms are currently mild, and I’m eating Christmas cookies in bed resting,” he said, thanking @osteria for the incredible spread on Christmas Eve.

All of the food you see was properly packaged and placed in front of our house for family to pick up and enjoy.

Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters who have always been there for me.”

“We’re making the best of a bad situation,” Mike concluded optimistically.

Have a wonderful holiday season and stay safe.

“The comeback always outweighs the setback.”

Lauren also shared photos from their intimate Christmas celebration, in which she spent the night with her young son and the family dog, while Mike stayed in bed alone.

“Christmas Eve with Romeo Reign and Mosey It’s a quarantine Christmas in our house,” she wrote. “I’m sure it’s a quarantine Christmas for many of you reading this.”

“We’re lucky Mike’s symptoms aren’t severe, but we’re praying for everyone who has been affected by this over the holidays.”

Mike and Lauren documented their adorable son’s first Christmas with a series of heartwarming baby photos featuring him in some super cute X-mas onesies throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Mike and Lauren were outspoken advocates for self-quarantining in April 2020, near the start of the pandemic, and worked with the New Jersey government to encourage others to do the same.

