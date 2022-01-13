After that ‘Call Me Kat’ reunion, Mayim Bialik suggests a ‘Blossom’ reboot.

Mayim Bialik reunited with her old Blossom co-stars in the season 2 premiere of her FOX comedy, Call Me Kat.

And, after seeing how well the cast is still getting along, Bialik hinted that a Blossom reboot isn’t out of the question.

Blossom was a five-season NBC sitcom that ran from 1991 to 1995.

Blossom Russo (Mayim Bialik) is a teen who lives with her father, Nick (Ted Wass), and her two older brothers, Joey (Joey Lawrence) and Tony (Michael Stoyanov).

Six (Jenna von O) is her best friend, and she is often with her.

The show aired back-to-back with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Will Smith made a cameo appearance.

Blossom also featured a slew of notable guest stars, including Neil Patrick Harris, Dick Clark, BB King, and Tobey Maguire.

Bialik moved on to The Big Bang Theory after Blossom ended.

She received four Primetime Emmy nominations and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the CBS comedy, and she now stars in Call Me Kat, a sitcom she co-creates with Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons.

Kat (Mayim Bialik) is unsure who she should date in the Call Me Kat Season 2 premiere.

She notices Joey Lawrence, Jenna von O, and Michael Stoyanov sitting in her cat cafe as she discusses her options with her friends Randi (Kyla Pratt) and Phil (Leslie Jordan).

“When I was a kid, these two were on my favorite TV show,” Kat says, pointing to Lawrence and von O and ignoring Stoyanov.

This get-together is purrrfect.

He chuckles, “I get it.”

“She spoke quickly, he was a moron, and I was just a one-dimensional, boring character.”

Lawrence makes a joke about another cast member hosting “quiz shows,” which is a reference to Bialik’s new job as host of Jeopardy.

Bialik dons her old character’s iconic flower hat after mimicking Blossom’s dance moves.

Bialik told ET that she’s been in contact with Blossom showrunner Don Reo in light of the mini-reunion on Call Me Kat.

And she revealed that the two have hatched a plan for a…

