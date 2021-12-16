After the actor slammed Jennifer Garner’s marriage in a ‘painful’ diss, JLo and Ben Affleck look carefree holding hands.

After Ben Affleck slammed his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a “painful” diss, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked carefree while holding hands.

In 2005, the former couple married and divorced in 2015.

JLo, 52, and Ben, 49, were recently spotted entering the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in Los Angeles hand in hand.

As Ben prepared for his appearance on the late night show, the couple appeared unconcerned.

The couple exchanged a smile as they bundled up in their long coats.

JLo wore a casual sweater tucked into blue jeans and a gray scarf around her neck, while the actor was dressed in dress pants and a button-up blue shirt.

The singer and actor appeared unconcerned about the backlash he received after slamming his 49-year-old wife Jennifer.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, Ben discussed how his unhappy marriage contributed to his alcoholism.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the Argo star said of his relationship with the actress to the radio host.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ So I drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he continued.

Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, nine, are the children of the former couple, who were married for ten years before calling it quits in 2015.

Fans reacted negatively to Ben’s claims shortly after he made them.

“You blame your ex wife for drinking? You were a drunk before you married her!” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Talking badly about your children’s mother practically makes you a terrible father and a total d***head!”

“@BenAffleck sounds like you’re blaming your ex-wife for your drinking!” said another.

“You’re a d***head,” said a third.

Even if that’s the case, why would you publicly blame your ex for your own self-destructive choices if you’re unhappy in your marriage?”

Ben’s public admission was a “slap in the face” to the 13 Going On 30 actress, according to a source.

“Jen isn’t fond of Ben’s phrasing when it comes to the reason for their divorce.

“He said he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage in an interview; Jen would never use that phrase or even open up publicly like that.”

“It was demeaning,” the insider said.

Ben and Jennifer are thought to have stayed together after their breakup…

