After the Airplane Photo, Matthew Koma clarifies Hilary Duff’s pregnancy rumors, saying, “Stop Being ‘Crazies.'”

After the airplane photo, Matthew Koma clarifies Hilary Duff’s pregnancy rumors, saying, “Stop it, ‘Crazies.'”

After Hilary Duffs sparked pregnancy rumors with a recent photo, Matthew Koma set the record straight on Monday, December 13.

“Leaving for a little bit,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, 34, captioned a plane selfie with the “Kisses Back” singer, also 34.

“We three.”

Koma clapped back in the comments when Duff’s Instagram followers asked if her “three of us” caption meant she was expecting another baby.

The New York native wrote, “She’s talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies,” referring to musician Stephan Jenkins.

Banks, 3, and Mae, 8 months, were born in October 2018 and March, respectively, after the couple began dating in 2017 and married two years later.

With her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, the How I Met Your Father actress is also the mother of Luca, a nine-year-old son.

(From 2010 to 2014, the actress was married to the 41-year-old former professional ice hockey player.)

The former Disney Channel star joked on Instagram in September that she wants baby No.

4 with Koma, who shared a heartfelt birthday message.

The DJ told his Instagram followers at the time, “One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f–k are you taking my photo.”

“She started her new show this week, and it’s been so fun to watch her get into character.

When she’s slaying it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist, and chicken lady, it’s easy to forget she was once an absolute ace at what she was born to do.

This is a truly amazing magic trick.

“It’s going to be a spectacular show.”

“Oh you’re gunna [sic]get it,” Duff said after sharing his wife’s Subway order to keep her “grounded.”

This will almost certainly result in him receiving baby number two.

Tonight is night 4 and night 3 of Subway.”

Before conceiving daughter Mae, the Younger alum was “back and forth” with Koma about expanding their family, she told BuzzFeed in 2020.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas native said, “We’re obsessed with our kids and we’re like, ‘Should we do one more?”

“It’s difficult because everything is so ambiguous.”

We don’t know if it’s safe to have a baby right now.

Is it possible for us to stay?

