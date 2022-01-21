After the backlash to her film ‘Music,’ Sia struggled with suicidal thoughts and drug addiction, and Kathy Griffin was there to support her.

Sia’s soaring vocals and larger-than-life songwriting have made her a star.

However, the Australian pop singer has struggled with suicidal ideation and drug addiction behind her big wig.

Following the release of her critically panned film, Music, the Grammy Award winner has had to face those demons head-on in the past year.

Sia debuted a trailer for her new film, Music, in early 2021, which follows a nonverbal autistic girl named Music.

Maddie Ziegler, a former Dance Moms star who has worked with Sia on several occasions over the last decade, played her.

Sia was met with immediate criticism for a variety of reasons.

Many people were offended by Ziegler’s portrayal of an autistic person on screen, despite the fact that he is neurotypical.

A scene in the film had to be cut after Ziegler was pinned down as a form of restraint, which has been blasted as a method of controlling autistic people in the midst of a meltdown.

Sia slammed critics on Twitter, calling any criticism of the film “f*cking bulls***,” and telling an autistic actor that they were never cast in things because they might be bad actors.

She also mentioned her work with Autism Speaks, which has been chastised for its views on autism, which include ways to “cure” it rather than understand it.

After the Music backlash, Sia faded from view, only to reap reappearance after the film received two Golden Globe nominations.

Sia was going through it behind the scenes, according to a 2022 New York Times profile of comedian Kathy Griffin.

Sia told the newspaper, “I was suicidal, relapsed, and went to rehab.”

Griffin was there to help her get through it.

“She was the only person who could save my life.”

Sia struggled with addiction in her personal life prior to her career as a singer, when she was a lesser-known songwriter.

She was an alcoholic and a frequent Vicodin and Oxycodone user before she got sober in 2010.

Griffin told Sia a story about something that happened to her after she was kicked out of Hollywood in 2017 after making a joke about Donald Trump.

Griffin had asked Apatow to accompany her to Craig’s, a popular West Hollywood restaurant where paparazzi are known to congregate.

“Apart from those, I just need one good picture out there…

