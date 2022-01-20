After the backlash to her music movie, Sia claims she was “suicidal, relapsed, and went to rehab.”

After the backlash to her music video, Sia says she was “suicidal, relapsed, and went to rehab.”

Sia recently spoke to the New York Times about her struggles in the aftermath of her controversial 2021 film Music, which drew widespread criticism.

Sia is speaking out about the impact her directorial debut had on her mental health after facing widespread criticism.

Following the premiere of her 2021 film, Music, the singer recently reflected on her experience in a New York Times profile about her friend Kathy Griffin, whom she credits with being a support system.

Disability rights activists and viewers were outraged by the Grammy nominee’s casting of actress and longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler in the role of a non-verbal autistic teenager, as well as the film’s overall portrayal of autism.

“I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” she told the publication, adding that Griffin was someone who “saved her life” after she was criticized in 2017 for wearing a Halloween mask of Donald Trump’s severed head.

Sia defended her casting choice of Ziegler prior to the film’s release, telling a Twitter user that she “actually tried working with…a beautiful young girl nonverbal on the spectrum,” but that the actress “found it unpleasant and stressful.”

Sia and her project were further chastised after it received two Golden Globe nominations for 2021—one for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and the other for star Kate Hudson—just days before its release in early February.

In a series of tweets, the singer addressed the ongoing controversy and apologized before deleting her Twitter account on February.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

Sia has previously spoken about her sobriety, telling James Corden during a 2016 Carpool Karaoke episode, “I was a singer for like 10 or 11 years to mediocre success and I was an alcoholic and a drug addict…and I sobered up and decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous, and it was destabilizing in some ways.”

So I wondered, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music right now?’ It was a mystery.”

Sia, on the other hand, is still taking things slowly, telling the HFPA in January that she would “work on relaxing, and my PTSD” in addition to making new music.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Sia Says She Was “Suicidal and Relapsed and Went to Rehab” After Music Movie Backlash