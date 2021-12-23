After ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,’ Dolly Parton considered changing her iconic look, saying, ‘I may not have a need for it.’

Dolly Parton is instantly recognizable thanks to her signature style of bright dresses, big hair, and bold makeup.

Parton’s outsized style would make even those unfamiliar with her music recognize her.

Despite the fact that she has had a consistent look for the majority of her career, she once considered changing things up.

Parton wondered if she’d outgrown her signature style after filming The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Dolly Parton discussed her style in depth in a 1982 interview with Ladies’ Home Journal, according to the book Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton.

“Back home, I always like the look of our hookers,” she said.

“Their large hairdos and makeup enhanced their appearance.

When people say “less is more,” I counter with “more is more.”

Less is more.

“I’m going for more.”

Her outlandish appearance was once described as part of her “gimmick.”

“I appear to be one thing while acting completely different.

“It’s a good match,” she said.

“Like a ventriloquist, I always think of ‘her,’ the Dolly image.”

Parton went on to say that she was looking forward to developing her “gimmick.”

“I enjoy it,” she said.

“I’m thinking about what I’ll do with her this year to surprise people: what will she wear, what will she say?”

Parton began her acting career in 1980.

Her first role in 9 to 5 earned her rave reviews, and she quickly moved on to other projects.

Parton was ecstatic to have the chance to play roles that matched her personality.

“The Doralee role in Nine to Five wasn’t great,” Parton said, “but she was fine for Dolly’s first role.”

“She could pass for a little old fat secretary, cute and lovable and entertaining.”

Parton was even more ecstatic about her role in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which she felt was a perfect match for her oversized appearance.

Miss Mona, her character, was the lovable madam of a Texas brothel.

Parton thought the part was so perfect for her that she didn’t need her outgoing personality.

“Miss Mona in Whorehouse epitomizes everything I’ve tried to create with this image,” she explained, “so I may not have a need for it after the movie comes out.”

“Perhaps I’ll completely transform Dolly’s appearance and fool everyone.”

