After the birth of John Mulaney’s and Olivia Munn’s baby boy, Anna Marie Tendler appears to be shady.

After the birth of John Mulaney’s and Olivia Munn’s baby boy, Anna Marie Tendler appears to cast a shadow over him.

A mysterious caption.

After hearing that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had welcomed their first child, Anna Marie Tendler, the comedian’s ex, appeared to throw some shade at him.

The 36-year-old artist shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a colorful dress while sitting in front of a mirror on Sunday, December 19.

“Norman F–king Rockwell,” the Connecticut native captioned the photo, presumably alluding to a Lana Del Rey song.

The Grammy nominee, who is also 36, sings “Goddamn, man child” in the 2019 album.

“You f—ked me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you.’ You’re fun and wild, but you have no idea how much s–t you put me through. Your poetry is terrible, and you blame the news, but I can’t change that, and I can’t change your mood.”

“You’re just a man It’s just what you do Your head in your hands As you color me blue,” the songwriter continues later in the song’s lyrics.

In 2014, in New York, Tendler married Mulaney, 39.

In May, the Saturday Night Live star announced their breakup, and has since moved on with Munn, 41.

In a September appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney confirmed the actress’ pregnancy.

“I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began dating Olivia, a wonderful woman.”

… And we’re having a baby together,” the actor claimed at the time, claiming that he had moved out of his home with Tendler in the fall of 2020.

“I was nervous as I was about to break the news, but Olivia and this baby have saved me from myself in this early stage of recovery.”

Munn is not planning to “settle down in a conventional way” with the Illinois native, a source told Us Weekly exclusively the following month.

“John is a much more work in progress than Olivia,” the insider explained, “but Olivia needed this change in her life.”

She had been stuck in a rut for the past several years.

This adds variety to her life and gives her something to think about aside from her job and social life.”

Another source told Us at the time that Munn’s friends don’t see the couple lasting “in a year’s time.”

“Olivia and John haven’t made up their minds yet.”

