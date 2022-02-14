After the cancellation of their show, Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben ‘dumped their savings’ into a church remodel.

Following the cancellation of Counting On, JESSA Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are renovating and moving into a church home. The stars have “dumped their savings” into the remodel.

As she prepares to move into a new house with her husband, Ben Seewald, and their four children, Jessa, 29, has documented her home remodeling journey in a series of videos.

The Sun has first access to photos of the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house.

The house is still under renovation, as evidenced by the Lowe’s wall paper on the outside.

New windows and French doors have been installed in the home.

The house appears to be right next to Immanuel Baptist Church, where Ben serves as a pastor.

According to Arkansas property records, the house is still owned by the Springdale church.

The church purchased the house in 1985, after it was built in 1950.

The house had three bedrooms and 1,326 square feet before the renovation.

Jessa showed off the home before the renovations in a YouTube video.

She revealed that a fourth bedroom will be added as the master suite.

This will give the house a total of 2,000 square feet, which is more than double the amount of space they currently have.

Jessa revealed their plans to make an open-floor plan by removing the walls separating the living room from the kitchen and dining room.

She explained that the bathroom and kitchen will be gutted, but that the other rooms’ hardwood floors will be stained because they are in “good condition.”

Jessa also revealed that she intends to remove the ceiling tiles throughout the house and replace them with recess lighting.

She also showed footage from demo day of her brother Jason, the project’s lead, and his team.

“We’re dumping a decent amount of our savings into this,” the ex-reality star admitted, “but we feel like it’ll suit our need for years to come so for that it’s worth it.”

Jessa showed off a lighter stain for the hardwood floors, as well as gray tile for the bathrooms and laundry room, in the second video.

She used light wood for the cabinets and marble for the countertops in the kitchen.

Jessa also showed off her fireplace, which she described as “clean” and “not overly complicated.”

She then demonstrated a home app to give fans a preview of the final product.

There will also be an island with seating that connects the kitchen to the dining and living rooms.

Jessa and Ben, if you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering what

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.