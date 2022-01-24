After the couple produced no content for a year, Spotify has taken Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast “into its own hands.”

After a year of no content, Spotify has taken Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast “into its own hands.”

SPOTIFY is taking the £18 million podcast project “into their own hands” by hiring a slew of in-house producers to help deliver content.

The streaming behemoth has been waiting for the royals to produce content as part of their multi-billion-dollar deal for more than a year.

Spotify stated that it planned to launch “full-scale” shows in 2021, but no such announcement was made.

The streaming platform’s executives are now stepping in to assist Harry and Meghan in delivering the goods.

They’re looking for new in-house talent to work with Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio on a show that will feature “high-profile women’s voices.”

The positions are available on a six-month contract basis in Los Angeles.

“We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high-profile women,” says one ad for a senior producer position at Gimlet Projects, Spotify’s own production arm.

“The ideal candidate has worked with high-profile talent and has an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture,” says the job description.

For the most up-to-date news, visit our Meghan and Harry live blog.

So far, Harry and Meghan’s only podcast appearance has been a 35-minute “holiday special” in December 2020, which will feature celebrity friends like Elton John and James Corden.

Fans have been wondering when the “full-scale launch” of episodes would happen.

“Spotify has been waiting a long time for some content from Harry and Meghan, and it appears they have finally taken matters into their own hands,” a source close to the project said.

“Hiring a slew of in-house talent on Spotify’s side will ensure they finally get something out of them as they try to honor their contract,” says the source.

Despite hiring high-flying podcast producer Rebecca Sanaes as their ‘head of audio’ at Archewell last year, Harry and Meghan have lacked content.

After failing to come up with any content, The Sun reported in November that Harry and Meghan were working to protect the £18 million deal.

Despite only having one show under their belts, the streaming platform has paid the couple £500,000 per minute thus far.

In the meantime, Harry has appeared on a number of other podcasts, including Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert in May, where he claimed that his life was similar to Jim Carrey’s film The Truman Show.

In March of last year, they both found time to sit down for their sensational Oprah interview, while the Duchess later played pranks on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

For comment, we reached out to Spotify and Archewell.