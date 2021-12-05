After the couple split, Aaron Carter claims he’s ‘trapped’ because his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin ‘won’t leave the house.’

After the couple split, Aaron Carter claims he is ‘trapped’ because his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin ‘won’t leave the house.’

Aaron Carter posted a disturbing photo to Instagram just days after his son was born, claiming that he was “trapped” in his bedroom because his ex-fiancee refused to leave.

Aaron, 33, and his fiancee Melanie Martin welcomed a baby boy, Prince Lyric, at the end of November, but the couple split up just a few days later.

“I’m literally trapped inside my own bedroom because my ex will not leave my house,” Aaron wrote on his Instagram story on Friday morning.

Aaron followed up the frightening post late Saturday night with a video of a police car speeding away from the house.

“Once again, the cops showed up.

In his brief update, Aaron said, “Very nice officers.”

“Anyway, everything is fine.”

“There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating with my ex fiancée ruined everything,” Aaron said at the end of November, referring to what Angel tried to do to him in court.

Angel is Aaron’s twin sister, and she and the singer have a tumultuous relationship.

“I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” Aaron continued, according to TMZ.

Angel has been blamed for Aaron and Melanie Martin’s breakup.

Angel explained in a tweet in 2019 that Aaron’s disturbing behavior and comments about his violent thoughts toward children prompted her to seek a restraining order.

Melanie is reportedly putting some distance between them by going to Las Vegas with their son, according to Aaron.

His Lancaster, California home went on the market at the end of November for just under (dollar)850,000.

It’s unclear when or if the couple will leave their home together.

