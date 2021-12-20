After the couple was pulled over by cops and the cinematographer was killed, here are Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s eight biggest controversies.

After the couple was pulled over by cops and a cinematographer was killed, here are Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s eight biggest controversies.

Last week, HILARIA Baldwin slammed trolls for “creating drama” for her troubled actor husband Alec Baldwin.

However, the couple has created a lot of drama for themselves and has been at the center of a number of controversies in the past.

The Sun reported over the weekend that Alec and Hilaria were stopped by cops in the Hamptons.

Alec, 63, was photographed sitting in his Range Rover while yoga instructor Hilaria, 37, was questioned by officers on the side of the road.

After the FBI obtained a warrant to seize his phone while investigating a fatal shooting, the couple headed to their Long Island getaway.

Hilaria revealed earlier this month that her husband was suffering from PTSD as a result of the tragic accident on the set of his film Rust.

It was the latest in a long line of controversies for the 30 Rock star and his six-children-mother-of-six wife.

During a tumultuous career marked by high-profile public outbursts and brawls with paparazzi, Baldwin earned the moniker Angry Alec.

Baldwin was holding a prop gun in October when it accidentally fired a live bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza.

He was photographed outside a police station in Santa Fe, New Mexico, sobbing on the phone hours later.

Baldwin, who is both a producer and a star, later revealed that while rehearsing a scene, he cocked the revolver and let go of the hammer but “did not pull the trigger.”

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun – a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he told George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America in a tearful interview.

After claiming he was not to blame, Halyna’s father told The Sun yesterday that he believes the star is at least “partly responsible” for her death.

“It is difficult for me to understand how Baldwin cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death,” said ex-submarine captain Anatoly Androsovych.

Alec and Hilaria were chastised for celebrating Halloween with their children on Instagram just a week after the shooting, prompting accusations of “tone deafness.”

Hilaria was embroiled in her own storm a year ago, when she was accused of impersonating a Spanish accent and lying about her upbringing.

She grew up in a (dollar)4 million mansion in Boston, not Spain as she claimed.

She also dropped the name Hilary.

Her social media sponsors dropped her, and she was widely mocked as a result of the controversy.

On Instagram, Alec retaliated angrily, calling the criticism “just a lot of…

