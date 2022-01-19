After the COVID-19 Surge, ‘The View’ returns to the studio without an audience: ‘It’s a Little Freaky.’

After the COVID-19 Surge, ‘The View’ returns to the studio with no audience: ‘It’s a Little Freaky.’

The View began social distancing in 2022 as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron variant’s surge in cases.

The co-hosts broadcasted from their homes for two weeks.

Sara Haines only appeared on the show in January because Whoopi Goldberg was out due to a positive test.

Due to being in close proximity to someone who had COVID-19, I had three episodes.

Ana Navarro later revealed she had tested positive for the virus, but she and the rest of the cast continued to host the show from their homes.

The panelists discussed why they enjoy doing the show in person and why “it’s a little freaky” when they returned to the studio.

“Yes, it was strange.

Goldberg noted, “You heard the sound of one hand clapping.”

“We’re back in the studio, and most of the people are gone.”

There are some people here because we couldn’t do this alone because it would be too much work, but it’s a little strange.

So if we appear a little Stalley, that’s why.

I’m curious how you feel about returning to the table.

That doesn’t bother me because the delay on the zooming we were doing yesterday was driving me crazy.

That lag, like when you say something and I’m not ready to move on to the next topic by the time you hear me.

So that was a no-no for me.

But, you know, being out in the world right now with all of the craziness that’s going on makes me feel a little uneasy.”