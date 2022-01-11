After the Dating Show’s negative portrayal of Kang So-yeon on ‘Single’s Inferno,’ Fans are rooting for him.

After the Dating Show’s negative portrayal of Kang So-yeon, fans are rooting for him on ‘Single’s Inferno.’

Six female contestants competed in Netflix’s Single’s Inferno on a deserted island to find a male contestant.

One of the women who participated in the Korean dating reality show was Kang So-yeon.

Single’s Inferno revealed her age and profession, but fans quickly realized the show was taking advantage of So-yeon.

Because of her age in comparison to the other contestants, fans of the show believe the show’s producers and creators portrayed So-yeon negatively.

So-yeon was far from perfect during her time on the show, but her fans rallied around her.

[Warning: This article contains Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

One of the rules of the dating reality show is that while on the deserted island of Inferno, the contestants have no idea what each other’s jobs, ages, or backstories are.

When couples escaped to Paradise, fans were only able to learn more about them.

So-yeon and Oh Jin-taek were the first couples to escape Inferno in Episode 2 of Single’s Inferno.

So-yeon is 34 years old and the owner of a boxing gym, according to fans.

She was taken aback when she discovered Jin-taek’s younger age.

She had no idea she would be so old.

So-yeon’s age was used against her, fans realized.

Fans on Reddit compared the comments of an American and a Korean audience.

“It appears that Korean viewers mocked So-yeon’s age, calling her “aunt So-yeon” and other derogatory terms.

“It’s just so rude to me,” one fan said, “especially when they say things like Jin-taek is younger and thus fell into So-yeon’s mentality trap.”

The other contestants appeared to be in their mid to late twenties.

“It’s unjust that they cast a 34-year-old woman to compete on a dating show with 20-something-year-olds,” one fan said.

For many viewers, the dynamic would appear strange, especially with only one female being four years older.

So-yeon was reportedly added for “shock value,” according to some fans.

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ‘

.(hashtag)SinglesInferno(hashtag)(hashtag)Netflixpic.twitter.comSDhxGWBnz1

‘Single’s Inferno’: Meet the Show’s Famous Hosts, Instagrams, Careers, and More

Fans of Single’s Inferno felt that each of the contestants embodied a certain dynamic that helped to keep the show interesting.

Song Ji-a possessed the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

진짜 사랑을 찾기 위해 지옥도에 모인 매력적인 9인의 참가자들을 드디어 공개합니다. 지옥과 천국을 오가는 감정의 파도타기, 냉탕과 온탕을 뛰어넘는 온도차, ‘솔로지옥’ 지금 넷플릭스에서. 역시 남의 연애 구경이 제일 재밌어.

#솔로지옥#SinglesInferno#넷플릭스#Netflixpic.twitter.com/SDhxGWBnz1 — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) December 18, 2021