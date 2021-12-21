After the death of beloved dog champion, Joe Biden welcomes a new puppy to the White House.

Following the death of beloved dog champion, Joe Biden welcomes a new puppy to the White House.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have arrived in town.

Jill Biden and her husband, Joe Biden, welcomed a new puppy named Commander into their family just in time for the holidays.

On Monday, December 20, the commander-in-chief, 79, and first lady, 70, shared the news on social media.

“Welcome to the White House, Commander,” the president’s official account tweeted alongside a photo of the cute dog, who appears to be a German shepherd.

Later that day, the @POTUS Instagram account posted a video of the dog with the caption “Meet the newest Biden.” The video showed the Bidens walking the puppy into his new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The president threw a tennis ball for Commander to catch at one point.

Commander joins Major, the Bidens’ other first dog, whom they adopted in 2018.

After biting a Secret Service agent and a National Park Service employee earlier this year, Major has been spending much of his time in Wilmington, Delaware.

Champ, the Bidens’ other dog, died in June at the age of 13 years.

In a statement at the time, the couple said, “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home.”

“He was adored by the entire Biden family and was our constant, cherished companion for the last 13 years.”

Champ came into the family as a puppy in 2008, after Jill promised her husband that if he and former President Barack Obama won the presidential election, he would be able to get a dog.

They did, so the author of Promise Me, Dad chose Champ and brought him home to the family before they moved into the Naval Observatory.

During a 60 Minutes interview in 2015, the former senator joked that Champ was “a talker.”

Champ barked until the vice president got up and got him a club after the Pennsylvania native asked the dog if he wanted to play golf.

While many dog lovers were overjoyed by the arrival of Commander, some cat lovers were disappointed that the Bidens had yet to fulfill their promise of adding a feline to the family.

The cofounder of Book Buddies told the Today show in April that a cat is “waiting in the wings,” adding that Major,.

Joe Biden Welcomes New Puppy to the White House After Death of Beloved Dog Champ