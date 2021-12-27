After the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon sends out Christmas photos to all of his children.

Nick Cannon shared sweet family photos with his children while commemorating the first Christmas of his late son Zen.

“Merry Christmas to All and Goodnight to All!” the 41-year-old Wild ‘N Out host captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, December 25.

“I’m a big fan of the Cannons!”

The former Nickelodeon star smiled beside his Christmas tree with twins Moroccan and Monroe, ten, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and son Golden, four, and daughter Powerful, one year, whom he shares with Brittany Bell in the first slide of the social media upload.

In the second slide, the Masked Singer host holds Zion and Zillion, his and Abby De La Rosa’s 6-month-old twin sons.

Cannon dressed in plaid red pajamas to match the kids.

The slideshow ended with a throwback photo of Zen and the California native.

A brain tumor took the baby’s life at the age of five months.

On the December 7 episode of the Nick Cannon Show, the All That alum revealed that his and Alyssa Scott’s baby boy had died, calling Scott, 28, the “strongest woman” he’d ever seen.

“I’ve never gotten into a fight, and I’ve never gotten angry.”

She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom she could be, and she continues to be the best mom she can be [to her daughter from a previous relationship],” Cannon said at the time.

Zen’s mother spoke about her son’s death the next day.

“We’ve been in this race together for the past five months.

We’d pass the baton back and forth.

“You kept me going,” the native Texan wrote on Instagram.

“It would be in the dead of night, and you’d smile at me.”

My body would be flooded with energy, and pure joy would radiate from within.

We were a team, and we were both committed to seeing it through.

… Right now, I feel like I’m being carried.

By means of your sister.

By the grace of God.

Strangers motivating me to keep going.

It has been a privilege and an honor to be your mother.

“I’ll love you for the rest of my life.”

In an Instagram Story on Friday, December 24, the model shared a photo of a “My First Christmas” onesie with the caption “I’m not rushing my grieving process.”

“Perhaps you’re getting close.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Nick Cannon Shares Christmas Photos With All of His Kids After Son Zen’s Death