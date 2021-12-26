After the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon shares photos with all seven of his children for Christmas.

After the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon shares photos of his entire family for Christmas.

Nick Cannon documented sweet moments with his children during the holiday season, including a heartwarming photo of him and his late 5-month-old son, Zen.

Nick Cannon’s holiday celebration would be incomplete without a few touching photos of his children.

On Christmas Day, the Wild ‘N Out star shared a series of photos of himself with his seven children on Instagram, including a touching photo of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who died earlier this month due to a brain tumor.

Nick wrote on Instagram, “Merry Christmas to All and Goodnight to All!”

“I’m a huge fan of the Cannons!!”

The Masked Singer host was photographed with his children, including 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as well as Golden “Sagon” Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 12, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell.

Nick and his children posed in front of a festively decorated Christmas tree.

Brittany captioned her Instagram post, “Merry Christmas,” with similar photos of their kids taken by photographer Amber Rain.

“‘And above all, put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony,” she added, quoting a psalm verse.

And, as you were indeed called in one body, let the peace of Christ reign in your hearts.

Also, be grateful.

‘Let the word of Christ richly dwell in you, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, with gratitude in your hearts to God,’ Colossians 3:14-16.”

Nick was photographed cuddling with his 5-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa in another portrait by Amber Rain Photography.

The three wore red and black plaid pajamas with white embroidered names.

Abby posted photos from the same photo shoot to her Instagram account, and she even wore the same festive pajama set as Nick and their children.

“HAPPY HOLIDAYZZ andamp; MERRY CHRISTMAS,” she said.

Nick also shared a photo of himself and Zen, who were dressed alike in matching white beanies and similar outfits.

The Nick Cannon Show host looked lovingly down at his baby in the portrait taken by photographer Clifton Prescod…

