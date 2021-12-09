After the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey ‘privately reached out to express her condolences.’

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon’s ex-wife, ‘privately reached out to express her condolences’ following the death of his son Zen.

Following the tragic death of his five-month-old son, Mariah Carey contacted ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Nick revealed on Tuesday that his newborn son Zen died over the weekend from a form of brain cancer.

According to HollywoodLife, Mariah quickly expressed her condolences.

According to the website, “Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son.”

“She is not expected to say anything about it publicly, and if she is asked about it, she will not discuss it because Mariah prefers to keep such things private.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer and talk show host married for six years before announcing their amicable divorce in August 2014.

Nick filed for divorce in January 2015, but the couple is still close and co-parents Monroe and Moroccan, who are 10 years old.

“For the time that Zen was alive, Mariah knows that Nick gave that boy all of the love in the world because that is the kind of man he is when it comes to his kids,” the source continued.

On his talk show, the 41-year-old actor revealed that his son died over the weekend from a brain tumor.

When Nick discussed his son on the show, he broke down in tears.

“I lost my youngest son over the weekend to a condition known as hydrocephalus…brain cancer.”

“It’s a challenge.”

And I’m here with my therapist, who’s been assisting us.”

On June 23, Nick and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen.

They thought the newborn had a sinus problem when he was about two months old, according to the TV star.

They discovered that fluid was building in his brain after his head seemed to grow larger than usual.

Doctors discovered he had a malignant brain tumor that required immediate surgery and the placement of a shunt to help drain the fluid.

“We were hopeful,” Nick explained, “because he was playing with his brothers and sisters.”

“Every moment was cherished.”

The father of seven said he and Alyssa were able to spend Sunday at the beach together.

They were all watching the sunrise as he practiced Zen for one of the last times, according to the Masked Singer star.

“This weekend, you know I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time with Zen,” the reality star said in a tearful reflection to fans.

“We got to spend the weekend with him after we woke up on Sunday.”

On Sunday morning, we awoke and…

