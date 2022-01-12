After the death of their dog Pappy, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and BF Dean Unglert welcome a new rescue puppy.

After the death of their dog Pappy, BiP’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes and BF Dean Unglert have a new rescue puppy.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are adding to their family again, less than three months after the death of their late rescue dog Pappy.

“Meet our new little man, Alastor,” the 26-year-old former beauty queen captioned a TikTok video with the puppy on Tuesday, January 11.

She used the hashtags “dog” and “rescue” in her post.

The Bachelor season 23 alum sat next to her couch in the video as her new furry pal scurried across the furniture, staring directly at the camera.

“We’re back to being dog parents,” the Virginia native wrote on Instagram shortly after the arrival of the new puppy.

“Meet Alastor Moody,” the caption reads, along with a photo of the 30-year-old Colorado native with his dog.

Several of the couple’s fellow Bachelor Nation stars couldn’t stop gushing about the pup.

“I love him,” Becca Tilley said, adding, “You guys are too sweet.”

“Too much precious in one little pup,” Becca Kufrin said.

The “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast host and Miller-Keyes, who met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, had previously said a heartbreaking goodbye to their dog Pappy, who died one year after they adopted him in November 2021.

Unglert announced the sad news via Instagram at the time, writing, “Today was one of the hardest days of our lives.”

“Our sweet little man left our planet today.

In the arms of his loving mother, he took his last breaths.

We weren’t there at the start of his life or in the middle.

But we were there for the end, which we believe is the most important part.”

“The joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him,” the former recruiter wrote.

“And we like to think that bringing joy to his life was the cherry on top of a life full of love.”

The former Miss North Carolina announced the adoption of the senior dog on Instagram in February 2020.

“A lot has already happened this week,” says the narrator.

