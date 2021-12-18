After the edit to Larry Hoover Benefit, Kanye West and Drake’s rivalry may have reignited.

After an edit to Larry Hoover’s benefit, Kanye West and Drake’s feud may have resurfaced.

Fans of Drake and Kanye West have been ecstatic that they have put their differences aside after a long-running feud.

The rappers teamed up for West’s (now known as Ye) Larry Hoover benefit concert.

The show was broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video from the LA Collesium.

You put on the show in order to raise awareness about Hoover and prison reform in general.

However, Prime members have noticed that Drake is noticeably absent from the new edit.

During the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, The Certified Lover Boy performed a 12-song set.

Despite the fact that the original benefit lasted about 2 hours, he is rarely seen in the Prime edit.

The show has mysteriously shrunk from 2 hours to 24 minutes, with Drake only making an entrance and exit.

Drake’s duet with Ye, “Forever,” is included, but that’s all the Canadian-born superstar has to offer subscribers.

It seemed like the best way for the two of them to come together.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but also prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we put our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

Drake’s disappearance has eluded Amazon so far.

However, users on social media have noticed.

Fans are befuddled and enraged.

I’m watching this Kanye West and Drake concert, but Drake has yet to perform!!! (hashtag)KanyeDrakeLive(hashtag)FreeLarryHoover

Those who had hoped to see a real concert will be disappointed.

Drake appeared at the very end of the Prime edit.

Why did Drake’s performance at Kanye West’s concert get omitted? @PrimeVideo

Neither Amazon Prime nor Drake have issued an official statement.

Some Twitter users believe Drake shaded Ye during his set, prompting Ye’s retaliation.

I finally got to see @kanyewest’s concert on Amazon, but why did they leave out @Drake’s set?

Many people are taken aback when they press play and only get a snippet of Drake.

For this subscriber, the situation was no different.

I was watching this @kanyewest concert on Prime and they completely cut out the Drake part… @PrimeVideo, why did you do that!? pic.twitter.comSU7XHzyfDb

The disappointment is palpable among those who were unable to watch the show live and instead relied on the streaming option.

This Twitter user has a few questions for which no one has yet responded…

