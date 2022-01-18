After the engagement announcement, Jeremiah Duggar and his fiancée Hannah Wissman break the rules by cuddling over a hot chocolate date.

After the engagement announcement, Jeremiah Duggar and his fiancée Hannah Wissman break the rules by cuddling over hot chocolate.

JEREMIAH Duggar and his fiancée Hannah Wissman broke family rules while cuddling over hot chocolate on a date.

This comes only a few weeks after the couple announced they will be walking down the aisle together soon.

Hannah first took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself getting very close to her soon-to-be husband as he smiled and held a mug.

“Hot chocolate with a toasted homemade marshmallow on a chilly Sunday evening… yes, please!” she wrote over the photo.

“Loved getting to hang with my fiancée this weekend!” wrote the Counting On alum on his own Stories, adding, “Loved getting to hang with my fiancée this weekend!”

Jeremiah and Hannah aren’t strangers to breaking the rules, as they recently shared a series of photos, one of which included some PDA.

People took to Reddit to share their reactions to the photo.

“It’s an outrage! A scandal!” one person joked, while another mocked, “straight to hell!”

“So are they gonna skip the aggressive hand holding?” one commenter wondered, while another added, “He’s like, ‘I f**king dare you to say anything about this hug, Dad.'”

Jim Bob, Jeremiah’s father, has a number of controversial rules for his children, including abstinence, the prohibition of birth control, and even the prohibition of tattoos and the reading of romance novels.

As their hot chocolate date follows their engagement news, the happy couple will be spending a lot of time together in the near future.

“She said YES!” Jeremiah, 23, wrote on Instagram.

“Getting to know you for the past year has been incredible! I don’t even know where to begin to express how wonderful it has been.”

I can’t wait to marry you because you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“I’m smitten!”

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed and Katey went above and beyond to make it special,” the former TV star said.

Hannah would also gush on her own social media platform, “YES!!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!”

“Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life doing so.”

You are a prayer answered, a dream realized, the love of my life, and my closest friend.

Jeremiah, I adore you!

Apart from becoming a husband in the near future, Jeremiah appears to be concentrating on his business ventures.

The Sun exclusively revealed in June 2021 that Jeremiah had applied for a business license for Hometown…

