After the fallout, Larsa Pippen is still ‘friendly’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘Our families are intertwined.’

After years of speculation about Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian’s friendship, the Real Housewives of Miami star has spoken out about where the two women are now.

“We’re friendly, we’re friends,” Pippen, 47, said of her friendship with the Skims mogul, 41, on Thursday, December 16.

“You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how people who didn’t know anything about it perceived me.”

‘How did I get myself into this?’ I’m thinking.

“I love them [the Kardashian family], and my kids love them,” the reality TV star continued.

Our families are inextricably linked.”

The Illinois native went on to say that she “doesn’t believe” they ever threw shade at each other.

“I feel like the person I had the conflict with [on RHOM]just wanted a reason, she may have been drunk, I don’t know,” Pippen said of Kardashian being mentioned on the fourth season of Peacock.

“She kept bringing up my friends in that conversation, and I had nothing to do with it.”

By the way, I didn’t want to be a part of that conversation.

I just feel like I’m in a great place right now.

I’m in a different place in my life now than when I was on season 1; I have so much on my plate for myself that I’m not going to let someone come in and just tear down everything I’ve worked so hard for.”

The Larsa Marie founder’s revelations came just hours after RHOM premiered on the NBC streaming platform, in which she appeared to address the pair’s strained friendship.

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen, her ex-husband], and they were right.”

People thought I wouldn’t be able to make it without the help of some old friends,” Larsa explained as a photo of her and the Selfish author flashed across the screen.

“I’m fantastic,” says the speaker.

I just want to live my best life, have fun, and do whatever I want without feeling guilty about it.

I’m proud of who I’ve become.

I’m like, s–t, I’m a winner.

I’m doing great, like, s–t.”

