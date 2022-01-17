After the family’s ‘not happy’ birthday drama, Kim Kardashian is ready to close the Kanye West chapter “for good.”

Kanye West’s actions have angered Kim Kardashian’s family, who claim he was not invited to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party last weekend.

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama with the family lately [and]they’re not happy with what’s happened over the last few days,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 17, adding that the Yeezy designer 44 is “uncontrollable” as he continues to air their “private matters.”

On Saturday, January 15, the “Jesus Walks” rapper raised eyebrows when he claimed that his estranged wife, 41, refused to tell him where his 4-year-old daughter Chicago’s birthday party was being held.

“I did call Kim and send texts to the nannies.”

“I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], and won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now,” West claimed at the time.

“She’ll remember that I wasn’t there for her because of that.”

Later, the Grammy winner, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with the KKW Beauty founder, made an appearance at the bash, which was a joint party for Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi.

Kim was taken aback by West’s allegations, according to a source who told Us exclusively at the time that there were “always two parties planned” for the estranged couple’s youngest daughter.

At 4 p.m., the “Runaway” rapper planned to throw a party for the baby.

“Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true, and as soon as he asked to come, he was given the location,” the insider said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who divorced West after six years of marriage in February 2021, has continued to make all of her decisions with her “kids’ best interests in mind,” according to a source on Monday.

Kim “wouldn’t deny him access to the kids,” the source said, adding that the mother of four “just wants more boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan.”

Despite their divorce, West has expressed his desire to reunite with his ex-wife.

