After the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, Hilaria Baldwin says she spoke with her older children.

After her husband, Alec Baldwin, killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust, Hilaria Baldwin had some difficult conversations with her children.

Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 9 months, took to Instagram Story on Tuesday to share her feelings about discussing the tragic event with her and Alec’s children: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 9 months.

“Recently, I’ve had to have some conversations with my oldest children, explaining recent events,” she began.

“I’m sure you can imagine how difficult it has been.”

Hilaria went on to thank The Child Mind Institute, a friend, and a book called It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too by Danielle Sherman-Lazar for helping her “explain the tremendous sadness and heartbreak to my children.”

“Sometimes I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who has to guide my family but having no idea where to start.”

“We are not provided with a manual,” she wrote.

“Every now and then, I catch myself, surprised that I’m an adult, and I think to myself, ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do???'”

“You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love, and support mean,” Hilaria wrote.

Yes, you, the one who is reading this.

I realize how fortunate I am to have you.”

Hilaria “is very concerned about Alec and his well-being,” a source told ET after the Rust shooting. “She is committed to being there for him and taking care of him and their children,” the source added.

Alec, for one, spoke out on camera for the first time about the incident on Oct.

Hutchins was his “friend,” he told paparazzi at the age of 30.

“I took her to dinner with Joel, the director, the day I arrived in Santa Fe to begin shooting.”

“We were a well-oiled crew shooting a movie together when this horrible event occurred,” he explained.

“… ”

On set, there are sometimes unintentional accidents, but nothing like this.

This is a once-in-a-trillion chance occurrence.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Alec and others have been sued for the fatal incident.

Alec also recently gave his first sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America.

On Thursday, at 8 p.m., this will air.

ABC’s E.T.

