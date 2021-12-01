After the fatal shooting, George Stephanopoulos previews Alec Baldwin’s “Most Intense” first interview.

Alec Baldwin sat down for his first on-camera interview with ABC News following the fatal accident on the set of Rust in late October.

It will premiere in December.

Alec Baldwin will speak out for the first time since a fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust in late October.

The actor recently sat down with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos for an on-camera interview, which will air on the network on Thursday, December 1.

Stephanopoulos spoke with his co-hosts about the upcoming footage ahead of the formal one-on-one, saying that the actor is “devastated.”

"In the last 20 years at ABC, I've done thousands of interviews," Stephanopoulos said in a clip shared by the network on December.

“This was by far the most intense experience I’ve ever had.”

He’s devastated because it’s so raw.

He was, however, very open.

He was open and honest.

He responded to all of my questions.”

Baldwin’s formal sit-down comes just over a month after he accidentally misfired a prop gun on the set of the film Rust in October.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, was killed, and Joel Souza, the director, was injured.

“He mentioned Halyna Hutchins,” the prime-time host continued.

“We also discussed meeting up with her family.”

[He] went over everything that happened on set that day in great detail, and I have to say, I was surprised in many places during the hour and twenty minutes we sat down yesterday.”

Baldwin made a statement about the incident in the days following the tragedy.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and a deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor tweeted on Oct.

21.

“I am fully cooperating with the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

On November 1st,

1. Baldwin defended the Rust filmmakers against claims of “unsafe working conditions,” calling the reports “bulls–t.” Since the incident, Baldwin has faced a number of lawsuits from crew members who were on set during the devastating event, including one filed by the movie’s chief gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, in early November.

The actor also spoke about his…

