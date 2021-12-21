After the Final Rose on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Broken Engagements, Weddings, Babies, and More!

Find out what happened after the final rose for every former Bachelorette, as well as which reality TV romances are still going strong.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter, who got engaged during the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003, kicked off the Bachelorette spinoff with a bang.

The couple, who have been married since December of that year, have been through a lot together, including Sutter’s ongoing Lyme disease battle.

Despite only dating for six weeks during filming, the couple chose to marry on national television, something the original Bachelorette would never regret.

In March 2021, the Indiana native exclusively told Us Weekly about her nuptials, saying, “I do not [regret it].”

“It was the most wonderful day of my life.”

My children’s births are a close second.

… But no, I have no regrets.

It was a lovely day, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

The reality star, who is married to the firefighter and has two children with him, previously told Us that she always wishes for the show’s leading ladies to stay together with their final suitor.

“I’m a hopeless romantic, and I believe everyone on the show will last as long as Ryan and me,” Rehn told Us exclusively in February 2021.

“I’m sure that’s naive, but I try to think positively and wish the best for [the other Bachelorettes].”

While some of the Bachelorettes, such as JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, and Desiree Hartsock, have found lasting love, others have not been so fortunate.

When Clare Crawley, the season 16 Bachelorette, split from her final pick, Dale Moss, for the first time in January 2021, Rehn and Fletcher told Us that the other women rallied around her.

(After rekindling their romance in February of that year, Crawley and Moss split up for the second time in September 2021.)

“I just want her to know that she’s surrounded by a lot of love, and the time will come when she’ll find her happily ever after,” the “Better, Etc.” podcast host told Us in February 2021.

Fletcher, whose own wedding had to be postponed.

