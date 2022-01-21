After the finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ the show’s boss reveals Angela’s fate.

After the finale, the boss of “Dexter: New Blood” reveals Angela’s fate.

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of Dexter: New Blood, has confirmed Angela Bishop’s fate.

In January, the serial-killer vigilante series concluded its ten-episode run with a finale that wrapped up Dexter Morgan’s story but left other characters’ fates unclear.

Harrison Morgan shot and killed Dexter in the episode, then fled town with the help of Angela after she reported the shooting as an officer-involved shooting.

In an interview, Phillips elaborated on the situation and what will happen to Angela after the events.

Phillips went over the episode in an interview with Deadline for those who haven’t seen it yet.

On January, the episode was released.

Dexter was arrested for the murder of Matt Caldwell by Angela, and she found him in jail.

Dexter killed Officer Logan in an attempt to avoid facing additional charges in Florida, where he could face the death penalty.

He called Harrison from Logan’s phone after breaking out of his cell and told him they needed to meet and flee Iron Lake as soon as possible.

When Dexter showed up with blood on his shirt at the meet-up location, Harrison was taken aback and asked where it came from.

Harrison flipped out and pulled a gun on Dexter when he admitted it belonged to Logan, who was also Harrison’s beloved wrestling coach.

He was visibly moved as he confronted Dexter about his hypocrisy regarding the code and the pain he continued to cause him, finally causing Dexter to comprehend the gravity of his actions.

Dexter was telling Harrison to remove the safety and pull the trigger the next thing viewers knew.

Just as Angela arrived, Harrison shot Dexter.

She told him he had to leave, handed him the money she had in her pocket, and sent him on his way before reporting Dexter’s death to the authorities.

Fans’ Reactions to the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale

Phillips said he hasn’t figured out what will happen to Harrison and Angela yet.

Angela, on the other hand, has confirmed that she will claim responsibility for Dexter’s death.

He told Deadline, “If you recall, she calls in an officer-involved shooting.”

“She’ll claim she had no choice but to kill Dexter because there’s plenty of evidence he murdered Logan and Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher.”

And Dexter is most likely responsible for Matt’s death, though she isn’t certain she can prove it.”

He went on to say this:

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.