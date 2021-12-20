After the first shutout game in 15 years, Tom Brady denies cursing out the New Orleans Saints coach: ‘It’s Just Football,’ he says.

After the first shutout game in 15 years, Tom Brady denies cursing out New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton: ‘It’s Just Football.’

Tom Brady got heated during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but he denied venting his frustrations on the opposing team’s coach.

During Sunday’s game, the 44-year-old quarterback was seen yelling at a referee and throwing a tablet on the bench as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out 9-0, his first shutout game in 15 years.

Brady yelled over to the Saints sideline in the fourth quarter, and some fans assumed he cursed the team’s defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen.

In a post-game interview with WFLA, the former New England Patriots player refused to say what happened during the tense moment.

He said to the outlet, “Ah, nothing.”

“It’s just football,” he says.

Brady admitted after the upset that the disappointing result wasn’t due to “just one thing.”

“I don’t think we were very good tonight.”

He explained, “It was a variety of things.”

“We have to improve in every aspect of offensive football to score points — we won’t win if we don’t score.”

“They are well-coached, have a lot of great players — a lot of veteran players that have played together for a long time,” the California native said of the Saints defense.

They performed admirably.”

Brady had the second-longest streak of consecutive starts without a shutout, at 255 games, before Sunday’s loss.

Drew Brees’ 18-year record of 304 games was surpassed by his 15-year tally.

“Tom Brady threw more tablets than touchdowns tonight,” one Twitter user joked.

Another viewer referred to Brady as a “BAD loser,” while others questioned why the Super Bowl MVP was not fined for his actions.

Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, backed the NFL legend.

On Sunday, the rapper, 50, told NBC commentators on the sidelines, “I just love being friends with somebody who goes as hard as I do.”

After spending the majority of his professional career with the Patriots, Brady signed with the Florida-based team in March 2020.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted earlier this year that balancing football with his role as a father wasn’t easy.

