After the Grammy Awards were postponed, BTS decided to cancel their trip to the United States.

Following the postponement of the Grammy Awards, BTS has canceled their trip to the United States.

Originally, the Grammy Awards were scheduled for January 2022.

However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Recording Academy postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards indefinitely.

BTS’ plans to attend the Grammy Awards have changed as a result of the award show’s postponement, according to Big Hit Music.

The Recording Academy announced the postponement of the Grammy Awards in 2022 in a statement released on January.

The Recording Academy issued the following statement:

BTS is nominated for Best Pop DuoGroup Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for their song “Butter,” which is their second nomination in the category after “Dynamite” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

BTS is nominated for “I Get a Kick Out of You” alongside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Coldplay for “Higher Power,” Doja Cat featuring SZA for “Kiss Me More,” and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for “Lonely” at the award show.

Big Hit Music issued a statement regarding BTS’ plans for the award show after the Recording Academy announced the 2022 Grammy Awards would be postponed.

According to Soompi, Big Hit Music wrote, “We were preparing to attend the awards ceremony, but we stopped discussing it after hearing the news of the postponement; however, the concert in Seoul scheduled for March will go off without a hitch.”

BTS’ attendance at the rescheduled Grammy Awards in 2022 is currently unknown.

The septet will release a new album in 2022 while Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are on vacation.

Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul is also expected to be held by the band…

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy® and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

