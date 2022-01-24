After the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic win, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews pops champagne.

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic win, watch Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews pop champagne.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round NFL playoff game in Missouri on Jan. 4, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews popped the entire bottle and doused fans in bubbly.

“Oops,” Matthews joked on Twitter, posting a video of the happy occasion.

“(hashtag)LETSGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

The audience, on the other hand, didn’t seem to mind.

Matthews also wrote on Instagram Stories, “To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love y’all.”

“(hashtag)ChiefsKingdom fans are the best in the world!!!!”

The game was a nail-biter, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning 42-36 in overtime.

Matthews wore an all-gold ensemble to support her quarterback beau from a stadium suite.

And she wasn’t the only one in the family who wanted Mahomes to succeed.

Sterling Skye Mahomes, the couple’s 11-month-old daughter, wore a polka-dot dress and a Kansas City Chiefs hat to show her support for her father.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals next week, while the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams to see who will play in the Super Bowl.

And if Mahomes and his teammates win another Super Bowl, it won’t be his only ring.

This year, the athlete, who is 26 years old, will marry Matthews, who is also 26 years old.

In September 2020, the high school sweethearts announced their engagement, and in December, Brittany captioned photos from her queen of hearts-themed bridal shower, “Let the countdown begin.”

