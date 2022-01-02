After the Katie Thurston split, Blake Moynes reflects on the ‘Lessons, Growth, and Support’ of 2021.

Following Katie Thurston’s departure, Blake Moynes reflects on the ‘Lessons, Growth, and Support’ of 2021.

After back-to-back Bachelorette appearances, one engagement, and a tumultuous public breakup, Blake Moynes has had a whirlwind two years.

As the New Year approaches, he reflects on his personal growth.

“Not going to the extent of saying ‘new year, new me,’ more of a’same me, but with new chances, feels, and starts,” Moynes, 31, captioned a shirtless Instagram selfie with a new pair of glasses on Saturday, January 1.

“In 2021, I am grateful for all of the lessons, growth, and support.

I wish you all the best in 2022! It’s going to be a fantastic year.

It’s something I can sense.”

Several of his fellow Bachelor Nation personalities praised the Canadian native’s vulnerable post after he posted it on social media.

Connor Brennan commented on the Instagram photo, “Blake buddy you’re glowing,” while Christian Smith wrote, “New perspective.”

Following a brief appearance on season 16 of The Bachelorette, the wildlife manager returned to the franchise last year to meet Katie Thurston during season 17 of the show.

The couple got engaged during the August 2021 finale after his late arrival.

However, less than three months later, they called it quits.

“We have decided to part ways with mutual love and respect.”

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we have ultimately concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the ex-couple wrote on Instagram in October 2021.

“As we both go through this transition, we ask for kindness and privacy.”

We’ll always want the best for each other, and we’d appreciate it if you could back us up in our decision.”

The 30-year-old former bank marketing manager has moved on with fellow Season 17 alum John Hersey since their breakup.

Moynes, on the other hand, claimed that he was not informed of the California residents’ growing romance and even claimed that his ex-fiancée emotionally cheated on him prior to their breakup.

(In a lengthy Reddit letter, Hersey, 27, publicly denied these claims.)

