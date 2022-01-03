After the Katie Thurston split, Blake Moynes reflects on the “lessons” he’ll learn in 2021.

After the Katie Thurston split, Blake Moynes reflects on the “lessons” he learned in 2021.

Blake Moynes is opening up about looking forward to the future after a whirlwind year that included an engagement and subsequent breakup with Bachelorette star Katie Thurston.

Blake Moynes has a 2020 vision for 2022, following a year full of ups and downs.

On January 1st,

2, the former Bachelorettecontestant shared his thoughts on the new year with his Instagram followers, posting a few shirtless selfies (both with and without his glasses) and a black-and-white quote that read, “New year, new feels, new chances, same dreams, fresh starts.”

“Not going to the extent of saying ‘new year, new me.’ More of a’same me, but with new chances, feels andamp; starts…’ Thankful for all the lessons, growth, and support in 2021,” Blake, who proposed to season 17 star Katie Thurston during last year’s shocking finale before their breakup in October, captioned the series of snaps.

I wish you all the best in 2022! It’s going to be a fantastic year.

I’m aware of it.”

Even after their engagement in August, 2021 was a wild ride for Blake and Katie, as Bachelor Nation fans will recall.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement in October, two months after the season finale.

“We have decided to go our separate ways out of mutual love and respect,” Katie wrote on Instagram in October.

number twenty-five

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we have ultimately concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and moving forward independently is the most caring choice for both of us.”

Katie moved on to a new budding romance with another contestant from her season, John Hersey, almost a month after news of their split broke.

“Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months,” a source told E! News in late November of the newly dating couple, adding that “it’s clear Katie has never been happier.”

Blake broke his silence following the news that his ex-fiancée had moved on with John in November.

The 24th episode of Bachelor Nation’s podcast Talking It Out.

He stated, “I really don’t believe there was any physical cheating there.”

“However, it’s clear that there’s an emotional component to the transition…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Blake Moynes Reflects on 2021 “Lessons” After Katie Thurston Split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Moynes (@blakemoynes)