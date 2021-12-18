After the ‘KUWTK’ star liked her Instagram photo, fans speculate that Kim Kardashian is already close to Pete Davidson’s sister Casey.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re already aware that Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The reality star isn’t even divorced from her estranged husband, Kanye West, but that hasn’t stopped her and the Saturday Night Live star from getting into a heated argument.

Kardashian’s huge fan base has enjoyed keeping up with all of her relationships since she first came into the spotlight over a decade ago, so it came as a surprise when she was first seen with Davidson.

After Pete Davidson’s sister Casey liked one of Kim Kardashian’s Instagram photos, fans are speculating that she is already close to her.

The two aren’t taking things slowly and can’t keep their excitement hidden.

After a few dates in both New York City and Los Angeles, it appears that things between Kardashian and Davidson are heating up.

After a few tumultuous weeks, Pop Culture can finally confirm that they are now exclusive.

“They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” according to a source close to the couple.

From the outside, the two of them appear to be head over heels in love, and it turns out that, while they aren’t in a rush to take things too seriously, they are very happy with the direction their relationship is taking.

Davidson even joined his girlfriend’s close-knit family to celebrate her birthday in October, and the two have been seen holding hands and looking overjoyed to be together on several occasions.

It appears that Kardashian and Davidson are also becoming close with each other’s families.

According to fans, the proof comes in the form of Kim Kardashian liking a photo posted by Pete Davidson’s sister Cassie.

According to E! Online, Davidson took his mother Amy and sister Casey to a New York Knicks game, and Casey shared a family photo on her Instagram account.

She even asked her followers to come up with a “caption” for a photo of her and her brother talking, and the responses poured in, including one from Kardashian, who “liked” the post.

Fans speculated on what Davidson and his sister were talking about in the photo, with comments like “What does someone even get Kim Kardashian for Christmas?”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.