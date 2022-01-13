After the Lala Kent breakup, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor reveal where they stand with Randall Emmett.

During E! News’ Daily Pop on Thursday, Jan. 10, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she’s “team Lala all the way.”

13, referring to her former co-star Lala Kent, who divorced fiancée Randall Emmett in October over allegations of infidelity.

During the exclusive interview, Brittany said, “I feel for her because of everything she’s going through.”

“She’s a fantastic mother.”

The reality TV stars are good friends, but Brittany’s husband Jax Taylor and Randall are also good friends.

“Jax and Randall were inseparably linked,” Brittany added.

“I’m not sure what’s going on with them, but I’m on Lala’s side.”

I wish her and Ocean, as well as their entire family, all the best.”

Ocean is the former couple’s 10-month-old daughter, with whom they’ve been co-parenting since Lala called off their engagement last year.

Indeed, as Lala stated on the Jan.

She only communicates with Randall in the 11th episode of Watch What Happens Live when it “has nothing to do with Ocean.”

Lala elaborated on their breakup on the same episode of WWHL, telling host Andy Cohen that it wasn’t because of a one-time fling, but because of what she claimed were several instances of Randall’s cheating.

“It’s been going on for a long time,” Lala explained.

“It’s been a pattern of behavior that I’ve discovered, and it’s not just one person, but many.”

“When it came to my relationship and exiting it, there was no closure at all,” Lala added later.

“As a result, the ocean is our primary focus, and that’s how we communicate.”

If it’s not about her, I’m not interested in communicating with that person.”

Cruz Michael Cauchi, Brittany and Jax’s son, is the same age as Ocean, and was born in April 2021.

Brittany gushed on Daily Pop, “He’s the sweetest, cutest little thing I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m crazy about him.”

I’m not sure how to express my feelings for him.

It’s fantastic.”

“He’s with us 247,” Brittany revealed of Jax’s excitement about becoming a parent.

There isn’t even a babysitter for us.”

You can probably find the Bravo star in the gym when she isn’t bonding with Cruz.

She recently teamed up with Jenny Craig to…

