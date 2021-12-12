After the major death in ‘And Just Like That,’ the stock of Peloton begins to plummet.

After the major death of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival in ‘And Just Like That,’ Peloton’s stock begins to plummet.

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, has been released on HBO Max.

The series has sparked a lot of interest among fans, especially since the premiere featured the shocking death of one of the main characters.

Following a Peloton workout, the person died.

Peloton is now feeling the effects of the premiere shocker, according to Variety, as its stock has been plummeting ever since.

There are major spoilers for And Just Like That ahead.

Peloton had previously given permission to And Just Like That to ride the bike.

Allegra, a fictional Peloton instructor played by real-life instructor Jess King, was also featured on the show.

Peloton was reportedly unaware of the context in which it would be featured, according to Variety.

Mr. During the premiere on Thursday, Mr.

Big (Chris Noth) working out on a Peloton bike.

He collapsed and died of a heart attack while in the arms of his longtime love, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), after completing the workout.

“HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own,” a Peloton spokesperson, Denise Kelly, told Buzzfeed News about the issue.

“Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance,” the statement continued. “Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor.”

Peloton’s stock has dropped since the premiere of And Just Like That.

On Thursday, the company’s stock fell 11.3 percent, hitting a 19-month low.

On Friday, their stock dropped even more, ending the day with a -5.4 percent loss.

Mr. Peloton has issued a statement in response to the situation, stating that Mr.

The cause of Big’s death was his way of life.

The character was seen puffing on a cigar before doing a Peloton workout, which is one of Mr.

Big appreciated the fact that the company mentioned in its statement.

cardiologist Dr. Peloton wrote Peloton’s statement.

Sizanne Steinbaum, a member of the firm’s health and wellness advisory council.

“I’m sure, like me, ‘SATC’ fans are saddened by the news that Mr.

“Big has a heart attack and passes away,” Dr.

According to Steinbaum,

“Good afternoon, Mr.

Big led an extravagant lifestyle, which included cocktails, cigars, and large steaks, and he was in serious danger due to a previous cardiac event in season 6.

These ways of life…

