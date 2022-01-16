After the Monkees disbanded, Peter Tork reportedly struggled and took this unusual job in the 1970s.

After the Monkees broke up, Peter Tork reportedly struggled and took this unusual job in the 1970s.

Bassist Peter Tork reportedly struggled to find a new life path after The Monkees officially disbanded in 1970.

Tork left the legendary singing group in 1968, taking advantage of a clause in the band’s original contract that allowed him to opt out.

Tork took this unusual job to make ends meet after finding it difficult to shed his Monkees persona.

Tork was a musician in New York City during the late 1960s.

He was once a member of a band that included guitarist Stephen Stills (later of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young).

Both attempted to make a name for themselves in the music and entertainment industry.

Stills, on the other hand, tried out for The Monkees television show.

When Stills was turned down because of his “bad teeth and inappropriate hair,” he encouraged Tork to try out, according to Villages News.

Following that, Tork was hired along with Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, and Davy Jones.

On and off camera, they would be known as The Monkees.

After The Monkees, Tork was a member of a band called Release, according to Rolling Stone.

However, this was the start of a difficult period in Tork’s life, during which he struggled with significant personal issues.

After being caught with hashish, he spent four months in federal prison.

Tork began teaching at Pacific Hills High School in Santa Monica, California in 1975, according to the website Chalkboard Champions.

Dr. Tork hired Tork to work at the high school after that.

The school’s director, Penrod Moss.

Tork’s interview for the job, according to Moss, impressed him.

For three years, the musician would instruct in English, math, drama, history, and music.

The former Monkees bassist also worked at Great American Food and Beverage Company as a singing waiter when he was 37 years old.

Between bussing tables, he played music.

Tork reunited with his former Monkees bandmates in 1986, according to Rolling Stone.

Reruns of the show sparked enough nostalgia for the legendary music group to embark on a full-fledged reunion tour.

The Monkees toured on and off until 2001, minus Mike Nesmith.

In 2011, Tork told Rolling Stone, “I have to say I kind of lost it and bolted toward the end.”

“I properly ticked off the other guys.”

It was a huge blunder on my part.

I apologized to them because I was not in charge of myself to the best of my ability.”

Tork was diagnosed with adenoid cancer, a rare type of tongue cancer…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.