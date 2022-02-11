After the Olympics, Shaun White “can’t wait” to begin a new chapter with Nina Dobrev.

After the Olympics, Shaun White “can’t wait” to start a new chapter with Nina Dobrev.

Shaun White told E! News exclusively how much his girlfriend Nina Dobrev’s “incredible” love and support influenced him during his final Olympic Games.

Though Shaun White is leaving Beijing empty-handed, he has a better prize waiting for him at home: Nina Dobrev’s unwavering love.

“Her love and support have been incredible,” the snowboarder told E! News exclusively after finishing fourth in his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be his final appearance.

“She’s just been meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, anything to make my day better.”

Nina’s grand and small gestures have become one of Shaun’s most cherished Olympic memories.

“She knew all of my friends and family couldn’t be there,” the five-time Olympian explained, “so she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support.”

“I’ve been watching that video every day while I’ve been here to get pumped up and to feel the love from home.”

So that was just fantastic.

It set the tone for the rest of our journey.”

The 35-year-old, who recently announced his retirement from snowboarding, described his Beijing competition as “wonderful” and “strange.”

“I knew this would be my last Olympics, and navigating those waters…it’s been great, but it’s been difficult,” he told E!

“However, it’s been an incredible journey, and seeing the fans at the bottom, as well as the respect and kind words I received from my competitors, has meant everything to me.”

“It was true.”

Though he didn’t get the result he wanted, Shaun can’t help but be grateful for his 15-year career. “To slide into the finish area from my final run and just kind of bow and say thank you to the sport and thank you to everyone who supported me, it was wild,” he said.

“I knew this day would come, but it’s pretty emotional now that I’m living it.”

Tears welled up in his eyes as he shared that moment with his peers—the people he’d inspired.

“Seeing and hearing their stories was incredible,” he said.

“One of the competitors said to the other, ‘I never told you this, but when I first started snowboarding,…’

