After the OnlyFans leak, Lottie Moss strips down to a barely-there bikini on the beach in Antigua.

LOTTIE Moss has been enjoying an incredible vacation in Antigua to get over her OnlyFans snafu.

As she explores the Caribbean island, the model, 24, is enticing fans with sultry snaps in bikinis and very daring swimwear.

She was photographed at the four-star Galley Bay Resort and Spa’s outdoor beach bar.

The location is truly a perfect paradise, surrounded by lush greenery and with easy access to the beach.

The model admired a charming pink church on the island and took a series of photos on its steps.

She recently went on a helicopter ride to see the island from above, wearing a Japanese-inspired shirt and a face mask.

After a former friend betrayed her trust and leaked her sexy photos online, Lottie made her OnlyFans account free a few days ago.

Unlike most celebrities, who charge at least £12 for a subscription, Lottie has made hers free – in exchange for tips.

For around £10, fans can unlock individual content snaps, but for (dollar)100 (£75), you can become a VIP member, which grants you access to free unlimited chat, VIP content, custom requests, and she’ll even rate your manhood.

The news comes just days after she sobbed in public after learning that her phone number had been leaked online and that her fans were being encouraged to post her explicit OnlyFans images online, in a shocking betrayal.

“He’s telling the boys in the group chat to sub to your OnlyFans and leak the pictures to your mother’s Instagram,” she received a message from a concerned fan.

She had already received a number of phone calls from unknown callers, according to another post, while the perpetrator continued to mock her online.

“What an evil human being,” Lottie wrote, horrified.

Kate Moss’ younger sister, Lottie, has become known for her racy photos after a successful career in fashion modeling.

The model previously admitted to earning up to £70,000 per month by posting X-rated images on the subscription site OnlyFans.

He asked her about joining the popular site while speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast, Private Parts.

“If you’re doing it regularly and have followers, you can make upwards of like (dollar)100,000 a month,” she explained.

“I’m just taking fun pictures you’d send to your boyfriend,” she continued. “It’s fine, it’s harmless, and it’s not hurting anyone.”

It’s fantastic.”

Her modeling agency, however, has dropped her as a result of her online posts.