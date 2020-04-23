After the poster crisis, Reham Hajjaj told the audience: “You have made the strongest publicity for M

I wrote – Manal Al-Jayoushi:

After the uproar caused by the first propaganda poster for the series “When We Were Young”, the artist Reham Hajjaj, through her official account on the Instagram website, sent a message to her fans.

She wrote: “After all the fermentation that occurred, I would like to thank you for your good cooperation in achieving the strongest advertisements for our series when we were young, and we will not meet, except that we meet with a ball.”

And she continued: “9 o’clock and a text on DMC, 10 a text on life, and Happy New Year, Health, Happiness, Worcester, and a generous Ramadan on the Arab nation.”

The propaganda of the series provoked great controversy, especially with “Reham” being the poster of the propaganda of the series, after which the artist Khaled Al Nabawi announced in a statement that he did not agree to this propaganda, and then the producing company issued a statement announcing that “the Prophet” was knowing about the propaganda of the series from the beginning.